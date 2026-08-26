Princess Royal to visit Burghley – as an eventing legend is to bow out

The Princess Royal will be at Burghley on the final day, as will another special visitor

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Princess Anne at Burghley 2022, presenting the trophy to Piggy March
Princess Anne at Burghley 2022, presenting the trophy to Piggy March
(Image credit: DBHT/Peter Nixon)

The Princess Royal is to visit Defender Burghley Horse Trials on the final day (5 September) – when a legend of the sport will also officially bow out.

In her role as president of World Horse Welfare, the event’s supported charity for 2026, and as president of the British Eventing Support Trust, Her Royal Highness will present the prizes after the final phase. A spokesperson for Burghley said this will “provide a fitting climax to a true ‘Super Sunday’ celebrating world-class sport”.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.