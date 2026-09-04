How a horse ‘like a spaniel on speed’ earned a perfect 10 at Burghley

D’Artagnan gives Tiana Coudray “his entire heart and soul” – even if that means testing her nerves along the way

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Tiana Coudray riding a medium trot across the diagonal on her grey horse D’Artagnan during her dressage test at the Burghley Horse Trials
Tiana Coudray riding D’Artagnan during the dressage phase at Burghley
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Tiana Coudray scored 33.8 aboard D’Artagnan to sit 11th after the second day of dressage at the 2026 Defender Burghley Horse Trials – in a test that included the first 10 of the competition, awarded by judge at C Xavier Le Sauce (FRA) for their halt before the reinback.

The 12-year-old gelding gives Tiana, in her own words, “his entire heart and soul” – though, as she explains, that enthusiasm sometimes works against her.

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Oscar Williams
Oscar Williams
H&H dressage and sport horse editor

Oscar joined Horse & Hound in October 2023 and is the magazine’s dressage editor and sports manager, overseeing coverage of equestrian sport. After studying equine science at Myerscough College, he spent four years working for leading dressage rider Emile Faurie, competing at the 2015 National Dressage Championships and travelling with the yard to CDIs including Aachen and Saumur. He holds a master’s degree in Literature from York St John University (2021).