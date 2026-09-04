‘Hopefully I’ll put it behind me and make my country proud’: from a World Championships fall to Burghley

US riders Caroline Pamukcu, Will Coleman and Tiana Coudray are all near the top of the Burghley dressage leaderboard

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Caroline Pamukcu, a US rider in a blue tailcoat, rides black horse HSH Blake in the Burghley dressage arena on the grass
Caroline Pamukcu pilots HSH Blake to fifth place on a mark of 32 in the dressage at Burghley 2026
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

The US put up a strong showing on the second day of Defender Burghley Horse Trials dressage, with three riders slotting into the top 11.

Caroline Pamukcu leads the way in fifth on a score of 32, with HSH Blake, an 11-year-old who belongs to Mollie Hoff, his rider, her mother Sherrie Martin and husband Deniz.

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Pippa Roome
Pippa Roome
Magazine editor and eventing editor

Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.