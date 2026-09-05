How an afternoon nap to ‘reboot’ turned Harry Meade’s Burghley cross-country day around: ‘I rode like an absolute moron’

A retirement, some self-flagellation, and an hour’s sleep – how Harry Meade bounced back to finish seventh with Cavalier Crystal

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Harry Meade in white colours and a blue hat jumps a fence out of the water at the 2026 Defender Burghley Horse Trials riding Cavalier Crystal
Harry Meade and Cavalier Crystal at the 2026 Defender Burghley Horse Trials
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Harry Meade experienced the full swing of fortunes cross-country day can bring at the Defender Burghley Horse Trials, retiring his first ride, Et Hop Du Matz, before producing one of the rounds of the day on last-to-go Cavalier Crystal.

On his first round, Harry got into a bad spot at the Defender Dairy Mound, jumping the trailer before Et Hop Du Matz stopped at the log.

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Oscar Williams
Oscar Williams
H&H dressage and sport horse editor

Oscar joined Horse & Hound in October 2023 and is the magazine’s dressage editor and sports manager, overseeing coverage of equestrian sport. After studying equine science at Myerscough College, he spent four years working for leading dressage rider Emile Faurie, competing at the 2015 National Dressage Championships and travelling with the yard to CDIs including Aachen and Saumur. He holds a master’s degree in Literature from York St John University (2021).