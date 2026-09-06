‘I’m so proud of that little horse and proud of myself for holding it together’: Gemma Stevens wins her first Burghley title by a wide margin

Gemma Stevens and Chilli Knight finish on their dressage score to top the Burghley 2026 results as other top contenders dropped down the leaderboard

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Gemma Tattersall, a rider in a black coat, pilots chestnut horse Chilli Knight over a fence with wings shaped like boots at Burghley 2024
Burghley 2026 winners Gemma Stevens and Chilli Knight at Burghley 2024
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Gemma Stevens topped the Defender Burghley Horse Trials 2026 results this afternoon, showjumping clear to win with a 13.4-penalty margin.

Gemma and Chilli Knight, bred by his owners Chris and Lisa Stone, started with three fences in hand after errors from the all pairs placed second to eighth overnight.

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Pippa Roome
Pippa Roome
Magazine editor and eventing editor

Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.