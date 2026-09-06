Gemma Stevens topped the Defender Burghley Horse Trials 2026 results this afternoon, showjumping clear to win with a 13.4-penalty margin.

Gemma and Chilli Knight, bred by his owners Chris and Lisa Stone, started with three fences in hand after errors from the all pairs placed second to eighth overnight.

The time Chilli Knight had five showjumps down, at Badminton 2025, loomed large in the mind, but actually, that was a bit of an outlier on his record. Out of the four times he had showjumped at five-star before today, he’d had one down twice and jumped clear once – when he won the Bicton Horse Trials one-off five-star in 2021.

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He did it again today and again, the result was a five-star victory, validating that Bicton result and putting himself in the rare group of horses who have won two different five-stars.

“Honestly to jump a clear round is just so damn cool. I’m so proud of that little horse and proud of myself for holding it together because I was literally shaking down the reins,” said Gemma, who was the only rider to finish on her dressage score.

“He felt amazing over the first two and I thought come on boy, we can do this.

“I did feel horrendous this morning and the waiting around was torture. I said to Dickie [Waygood, British performance manager], ‘I’m just jumping at Hickstead, right’, and he said ‘yes, you’re just jumping clear round at Hickstead’ and that’s what we did.”

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Husband Gary said “Alfie” has given Gemma the lift she needed after elimination at the eventing World Championships in Aachen and he couldn’t be more proud of the pair of them.

Gemma says: “Aachen was one of lowest points in my career, the second lowest point in my career.

“The guilt I felt was horrendous. I took a place up and I failed. No matter who says you were still part of the team – and yes, I definitely earned my place – but I felt horrific.

“But you’ve got to show resilience in sport, pick yourself up and get on with it.

“Chilli Knight’s heart’s as big as he is, he’s an amazing little animal. He wants to do it, wants to please, he’s a little tiger out on the cross-country.”

Gemma, 41, has been riding at this level for 15 years, starting at her first five-star on Chilli Knight’s dam Chilli’s Gem.

“I feel like I’ve been doing this a long time. I can’t tell you how amazing this feels – to win a big B is a dream come true, it really is,” said the 41-year-old.

A first five-star podium

One fence down, the World Horse Welfare upright at fence nine, which came off a four-stride distance from the treble, was enough to secure second in the Burghley 2026 results for Katie Magee on Treworra, her first time on a five-star podium.

The USA’s Caroline Pamukcu also had redemption for elimination at the World Championships, where she had a fall from HSH Blake. Today, the pair had the first fence down but still moved up from fifth to third.

Tom Jackson showjumped clear to take fourth on Hawk Eye, up from ninth overnight. Nadja Minder was fifth for Switzerland with Toblerone, hitting the last but still gaining one place.

Yasmin Ingham showjumped clear to move up from 10th to sixth on her Burghley debut, riding Goliath Du Loir.

The pairs placed second and third overnight both had expensive rounds today – Tim Price and Falco had three down to finish 11th and 20 jumping faults, plus 0.8 of a time-fault, dropped Holly Richardson with Ballyneety Silver Service to 15th.

Defender Burghley 2026 results

1. Gemma Stevens (GBR) on Chilli Knight

2. Katie Magee (GBR) on Treworra

3. Caroline Pamukcu (USA) on HSH Blake

4. Tom Jackson (GBR) on Hawk Eye

5. Nadja Minder (SUI) on Toblerone

6. Yasmin Ingham (GBR) on Goliath Du Loir

7. Will Coleman (USA) on Very Dignified

8. Benjamin Massie (FRA) on Filao De Perle

9. Jonelle Price (NZL) on Chilli’s Midnight Star

10. Harry Meade (GBR) on Cavalier Crystal