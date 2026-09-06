‘I just can’t believe it’: the new face on Burghley’s podium, just two years into a five-star career

From a non-horsey family, hooked on riding by her cousins’ ponies – how one rider’s rapid rise led to an emotional Burghley result with “one in a billion” Treworra

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Katie Magee in a dark navy jacket clears a blue showjumping oxer on Treworra
Katie Magee and Treworra pictured at Badminton in 2025
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Katie Magee finished runner-up at the 2026 Defender Burghley Horse Trials aboard Treworra, with Caroline Pamukcu and HSH Blake completing the podium in third – rounding off a week in which Gemma Stevens and Chilli Knight took the title.

“I just can’t believe it,” Katie said. “I’m trying not to be too emotional and embarrass everyone, but it just means the world. What an event!”

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Oscar Williams
Oscar Williams
H&H dressage and sport horse editor

Oscar joined Horse & Hound in October 2023 and is the magazine’s dressage editor and sports manager, overseeing coverage of equestrian sport. After studying equine science at Myerscough College, he spent four years working for leading dressage rider Emile Faurie, competing at the 2015 National Dressage Championships and travelling with the yard to CDIs including Aachen and Saumur. He holds a master’s degree in Literature from York St John University (2021).