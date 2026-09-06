‘I’m really happy, but it’s bittersweet’: podium place for a World Championships faller at Burghley

The US’s Caroline Pamukcu scored her third top-four finish at five-star in less than a year today, riding HSH Blake to third at Burghley

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Caroline Pamukcu, a rider in a black top with a hat with black and red stripes, pilots HSH Blake, a dark horse, over a brush fence in water at Burghley
Caroline Pamukcu and HSH Blake take third at Burghley 2026
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Caroline Pamukcu had a “bittersweet” podium finish at Defender Burghley Horse Trials this afternoon, finishing third on HSH Blake.

Like British winner Gemma Stevens, the US rider was eliminated at the eventing World Championships in Aachen last month. In Caroline’s case, she fell at fence 17 on the cross-country, caught out by a short distance and then tipped off in an awkward jump. She then re-routed Blake to the British five-star.

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Pippa Roome
Pippa Roome
Magazine editor and eventing editor

Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.