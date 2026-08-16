‘Super-duper jumpers’ lift US team to podium finish after sluggish start at eventing World Championships

The US team made a late climb to claim bronze after a slow start in the dressage and cross-country phases left them adrift of the medals

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Will Coleman and Diabolo in the showjumping phase for the US team in the eventing world championships
Will Coleman and Diabolo showjump clear inside the time to secure bronze for the US team in Aachen
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

While Britain and Germany enjoyed a comfortable passage to team gold and silver at the eventing World Championships, the US took a more circuitous route.

Unlike all the other nations, the US have automatic qualification for the LA Olympics, whereas the rest were battling out for the seven qualifying spots available in Aachen. However, they were defending silver from the 2022 World Championships in Pratoni and were never going to rest on their laurels.

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Martha Terry
Martha Terry
Features editor

Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on horses and dogs. Her reporting CV includes the Paris Olympics, European championships, Aachen World Equestrian Festival and World Cup finals. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs. Now, her constant companion is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.