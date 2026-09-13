‘I thought she was dead’: a year on, the survivor mare who nearly died leaving the National Championships returns to win an emotional title

A year after a horsebox accident on the M6 left her fighting for her life, River Rise Onassis was back at the National Championships – and on top of the leaderboard with Sadie Smith

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Sadie Smith rides River Rise Onassis in canter, wearing a KBIS rug, at the LeMieux National Dressage Championships.
Sadie Smith and River Rise Onassis at the 2026 LeMieux National Dressage Championships
(Image credit: Kevin Sparrow)

Sadie Smith and River Rise Onassis (Glamourdale x Amsterdam) have completed a remarkable comeback, winning the KBIS young horse test for seven-year-olds on 81.17% at the 2026 National Dressage Championships – almost exactly a year on from a horsebox accident that very nearly claimed the mare’s life, on the journey home from these very championships.

Sue Garrard, “Sassy’s” owner, was driving her home from these championships last September when her horsebox was hit from behind on the M6 in atrocious weather – driving rain, squally gusts, standing water.

The impact sent the lorry fishtailing before it toppled over, skidding across all three lanes of the motorway. Sue escaped through the passenger window largely unhurt, but Sassy was left trapped inside, surrounded by sharp metal and broken fibreglass, panicking each time a passing car went past. “I thought she was dead,” Sue said at the time.

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Oscar Williams
Oscar Williams
H&H dressage and sport horse editor

Oscar joined Horse & Hound in October 2023 and is the magazine’s dressage editor and sports manager, overseeing coverage of equestrian sport. After studying equine science at Myerscough College, he spent four years working for leading dressage rider Emile Faurie, competing at the 2015 National Dressage Championships and travelling with the yard to CDIs including Aachen and Saumur. He holds a master’s degree in Literature from York St John University (2021).