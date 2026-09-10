Meet the horse bought for £1 who overcame kissing spines – and a broken leg – and is competing at the national championships

Meet the horse bought for £1 who went from throwing people off to kissing spines surgery to the LeMieux National Dressage Championships – having recovered from a broken leg along the way.

Heather Bennett’s 10-year-old Hawtins Figaro is due to compete at elementary and medium level with Craig Messenger this week (10-13 September), and had also qualified for the para finals with Heather.

The competition comes two years after Heather bought him.

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“I got him from another para rider; he’d had her off and injured her quite badly, and he had her trainer off too,” she told H&H. “She told me what had happened and I said it sounded like kissing spines.”

Heather had to wait until her vet Tim Booth was available, and he confirmed her suspicions.

“He said ‘Yes, kissing spines but it’s fixable’,” she said.

“My history has been that I’ve taken everyone’s cast-offs. I’m not a rich person so I’ve got to make good of what I ride. My friend had said he had the nicest temperament and [asked] why was he suddenly exploding. You find horses like this can get pushed from pillar to post and no one actually looks at the horse and asks what’s happening with it.

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“I’ve had a few with kissing spines; I rehabbed another one and won the winter championships with him. But with kissing spines, it’s not about the surgery, it’s all about the rehab, and many people don’t have the knowledge or the time or the inclination to do it properly.”

Craig Messenger riding Hawtins Figaro with Heather Bennett (Image credit: Craig Messenger)

Heather took her time, and after initial box rest for “Fig”, followed by groundwork and a slow build-up with frequent physio treatment, started competing him last summer, and qualified for the 2025 nationals.

“I brought him home and it was a lovely day so I put him out in the field,” she said.

“When I brought him in, he was on three legs.”

Fig had managed to break his splint bone, by “messing about in the field”, as was confirmed when Heather took him straight to the vet.

“Luckily it didn’t need surgery, so it was just time – and rest again,” she said. “He’s quite sharp and likes to keep his brain occupied so box rest is a challenge. He’s such a sweet horse but his brain’s very reactive.”

Heather had also had some health issues so about six months ago, she asked Craig and Dan Watson at Aster Horses to take him on.

Craig told H&H Hawtins Figaro is “very sharp but very lovely”.

“He was strong enough, he’d had enough time, his back was fine, his leg was fine,” Craig said. “He’s always a bit cheeky but within six months,we’ve gone from nothing to medium, and now we’ve qualified for the nationals.”

(Image credit: Heather Bennett)

Fig and Heather also won the grade IV at the Hickstead CDI in May, which Dan and Craig organised.

“He thinks he knows best but he’s a really nice horse with a lovely temperament,” Craig said. “He’s very quick-minded so we can do pirouettes and changes; he’d probably do prix st georges next year. We’re looking forward to the nationals.”

Heather added that she has been unable to travel to Somerford to compete but will be cheering Craig and Fig on.

“I’m not sure I’ll actually be able to watch!” she said. “But at least he’s still going, I’m glad Craig is taking him.

“He’s a character. He loves people, he loves his treats and he’s very vocal when he sees you; he’s a sweetheart and the best pound I’ve spent – plus the interest!”

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