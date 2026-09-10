Meet the horse bought for £1 who overcame kissing spines – and a broken leg – and is competing at the national championships

Hawtins Figaro had just come back into work after his surgery and rehab when he was injured – and recovered again

Eleanor Jones&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Bay gelding Hawtins Figaro in dressage competition
(Image credit: Heather Bennett)

Meet the horse bought for £1 who went from throwing people off to kissing spines surgery to the LeMieux National Dressage Championships – having recovered from a broken leg along the way.

Heather Bennett’s 10-year-old Hawtins Figaro is due to compete at elementary and medium level with Craig Messenger this week (10-13 September), and had also qualified for the para finals with Heather.

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.