Working riders found themselves at the head of affairs in the novice restricted championship (formerly Corinthian Cup), sponsored by Fairfax Saddles, at the NAF Hartpury International Celebration of Eventing & British National Championships.

Ultimately, small animal vet Henry Dove emerged as the winner, riding Godsend Du Givre, from the 31 competitors that lined up to vie for a first prize of £175. Dog groomer Olivia Roberts followed just 0.9 of a penalty behind to take the £140 runner-up prize aboard Fintra CJ.

Henry, who works for Rutland & Kings Veterinary Centre in Leicestershire, finished on his leading 26.3 dressage score. He bought his winning ride as a four-year-old from Nick and Marnie Campbell of Campbell Sport Horses during Covid after his partner and trainer, Matthew Glentworth, mentioned to Marnie that Henry needed a “dope on a rope” for his mother, Lucy Stewart, who helps with Henry’s horses.

Latest Videos From Horse & Hound Watch full video here:

Henry explained that he had “set out to win to right the wrongs of last year”.

“I got a lot of time-faults because he was naughty going into the startbox,” aid Henry. “He’s a bit of a joker and he gets excited; this time he was bucking through the showjumping.”

“I set out to right the wrongs of last year” henry dove

Novice restricted championship runner-up: “I work hard to fund my horse”

The 10-year-old Irish Sport Horse Fintra CJ, Olivia’s second-placed ride, added just 0.8 of a cross-country time-fault to their dressage score, He came to her unbacked at five and Olivia has produced him through the levels herself.

“He’s so easy, with such a nice nature,” said south Leicestershire-based Olivia, who is self-employed.

Horse & Hound Newsletter Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

She added that she’s “just an amateur who works hard to fund my only horse”.

“Everything goes into him,” she said. “I’ve had my eyes on this class all season. I knew it was going to be competitive and I didn’t want to put a lot of pressure on myself, but we got a really good dressage score, we showjumped clear and I thought, ‘I could hold on to this second place’, and we did.’

Like the winners, Ella Zatouroff and Val Evett-Farman’s 20-year-old Billy Black Cat, third, were dressage-score finishers in this class. Ella, an ultramarathon and Ironman 70.3 runner, has ridden the mare, who was once in Austin O’Connor’s stable, since 2022.

Top three in Hartpury novice restricted championship

Henry Dove and Godsend Du Givre: 26.3 Olivia Roberts and Fintra CJ: 26.4 Ella Zatouroff and Billy Black Cat: 29.4

To stay up to date with the latest equestrian news, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website