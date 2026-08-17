Horse bought as ‘dope on a rope’ lands national eventing title by 0.9 penalties

Small animal vet wins the novice restricted championships at Hartpury with a horse bought for his mother

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Henry Dove and Godsend Du Givre win the novice restricted championship at Hartpury
(Image credit: Jasmine Punter Photography)

Working riders found themselves at the head of affairs in the novice restricted championship (formerly Corinthian Cup), sponsored by Fairfax Saddles, at the NAF Hartpury International Celebration of Eventing & British National Championships.

Ultimately, small animal vet Henry Dove emerged as the winner, riding Godsend Du Givre, from the 31 competitors that lined up to vie for a first prize of £175. Dog groomer Olivia Roberts followed just 0.9 of a penalty behind to take the £140 runner-up prize aboard Fintra CJ.

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Julie Harding
Julie Harding
Freelance writer

Julie Harding is an equestrian journalist and writer.