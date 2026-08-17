‘He zipped round’: Kitty King earns her second British novice eventing championship crown at Hartpury

Kilcoltrim Cooley dazzles on the flat and over the jumps to give Kitty King her second British novice championship title of her career

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Kitty King and Kilcoltrim Cooley, British novice championship winners at Hartpury
Kitty King and Kilcoltrim Cooley are the 2026 British novice champions of British Eventing
(Image credit: Jasmine Punter Photography)

The scene was set for a hard-fought battle over the top spot of the Fairfax Saddles-sponsored British novice championship when Kitty King and Bubby Upton tied on 25.5 following the first phase at the NAF Hartpury International Celebration of Eventing & British National Championships.

But while the latter took her time across the country following one dislodged showjump aboard Diamantus 3 (eventually finishing 19th), the former kept a clean sheet with Kilcoltrim Cooley for victory.

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Julie Harding
Julie Harding
Freelance writer

Julie Harding is an equestrian journalist and writer.