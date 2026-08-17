Tom Jackson’s frenetic week at the NAF Hartpury International Celebration of Eventing & British National Championships, where he piloted seven horses, came good when he emerged emphatically at the head of the leaderboard in a competitive Hartpury Uni & College British intermediate championship riding Sarah and Richard Jewson’s imposing mare My Star Turn.

“Hopefully there are big things to come from her,” said Tom, who beat Emma Thomas and May Day Van Stal Romano into second place and Katie Magee aboard Springhead Jupiter into third.

Tom added only 3.2 cross-country time penalties — the fastest time of the day – to his leading dressage score of 24.

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Dani Stewart-Richardson and Londonlook TN, second following the first phase with 24.5, slipped out of contention with a showjump down and a clutch of time faults incurred over the solid fences.

Surrey-based Tom has produced the 16.3hh Dutch-bred nine-year-old through the levels since 2022 after she was purchased from Mike and Emma Winter.

“She’s been very consistent. She’s a big mare and she’s getting stronger and better,” said Tom, who has pencilled in the Blenheim eight/nine-year-old class, followed by a first CCI4*-L at Boekelo for the daughter of Action Breaker.

“Hopefully there are big things to come from her” Tom Jackson on My Star Turn

Hartpury British intermediate championship: tricky mare secures runner-up spot

(Image credit: Jasmine Punter Photography)

Emma Thomas’s ride May Day Van Stal Romano also originated on the Continent – she is Dutch bred too – with Emma taking her on as a four-year-old. The KWPN daughter of Carrera VDL hasn’t been particularly straightforward to produce, however, and was even re-backed early on in their partnership.

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“She’s got a lot going on in her brain and she’s by far the trickiest young horse I’ve ever had,” said Emma, who runs a yard in Warwickshire.

“She’s by far the trickiest young horse I’ve had” Runner-up Emma Thomas

“She was never naughty, but found everything a lot to deal with, although as soon as she started going across country that all changed, and that’s when we gelled as a partnership. As she gets older and does bigger and better things, her intelligence is a real boon.”

Emma and May Day Van Stal Romano soared through the ranks thanks to leaving all the coloured poles in their cups over what proved to be an influential showjumping course, with 15 of the 25 starters adding to their scoresheets during this phase.

The cross-country clock was hugely influential, too, with Emma’s 5.2 time penalties only bettered by the eventual winner and dressage leader, My Star Turn.

Top three in Hartpury British intermediate championship

Tom Jackson and My Star Turn: 27.2 Emma Thomas and May Day Van Stal Romano: 39.2 Katie Magee and Springhead Jupiter: 39.9