Tom Jackson predicts ‘big things’ ahead for his British intermediate championship-winning mare

Busy Tom Jackson, who rode seven horses at Hartpury, is the new British intermediate eventing champion with My Star Turn

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British intermediate championship: Tom Jackson and My Star Turn jump a log drop into the water at Hartpury
Tom Jackson and My Star Turn en route to winning the British intermediate championship at Hartpury
(Image credit: Jasmine Punter Photography)

Tom Jackson’s frenetic week at the NAF Hartpury International Celebration of Eventing & British National Championships, where he piloted seven horses, came good when he emerged emphatically at the head of the leaderboard in a competitive Hartpury Uni & College British intermediate championship riding Sarah and Richard Jewson’s imposing mare My Star Turn.

“Hopefully there are big things to come from her,” said Tom, who beat Emma Thomas and May Day Van Stal Romano into second place and Katie Magee aboard Springhead Jupiter into third.

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Julie Harding
Julie Harding
Freelance writer

Julie Harding is an equestrian journalist and writer.