Zara Tindall crowned British open champion 20 years on from winning her Aachen world title – with a quite different chestnut gelding

Zara describes her British open winner as “one of the hardest horses I’ve ever ridden”

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Zara Tindall jumps a skinny Hartpury-branded house on her chestnut horse Class Affair with the red brick of Hartpury College in the background
Zara Tindall flies around the CCI4*-S cross-country course to win the British open championship aboard Class Affair at Hartpury
(Image credit: Jasmine Punter Photography)

Zara Tindall became the 2026 British open champion when she won the amalgamated NAF CCI4*-S/British Open aboard Class Affair, beating a field of 73 at the NAF Hartpury International Celebration of Eventing & British National Championships.

This speedy pair clocked up the fastest time of the day over Eric Winter’s influential cross-country course for just 0.4 of a penalty. This saw them fly through the ranks following a dressage test that had originally left them outside of the top 10.

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Julie Harding
Julie Harding
Freelance writer

Julie Harding is an equestrian journalist and writer.