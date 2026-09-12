‘I couldn’t be happier’: Charlotte Dujardin storms to grand prix victory at the National Championships

Charlotte Dujardin topped the grand prix at the National Championships with a new personal best on Brave Heart II; the overall title is up for grabs tomorrow

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Charlotte Dujardin rides Braveheart II in trot, wearing the LeMieux Grand Prix 2026 Champion rug, after winning the LeMieux grand prix gold championship.
(Image credit: Kevin Sparrow)

Charlotte Dujardin claimed the LeMieux grand prix in some style at the 2026 National Dressage Championships, riding Ellie McCarthy’s Brave Heart II to a personal best – if pick-your-own tests are excluded – of 75.04%, more than five percentage points clear of the rest of the field.

Gareth Hughes took second on Mowgli-Olympia MC (70.46%), with Fiona Bigwood third on Donna Bella (70%).

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Oscar Williams
Oscar Williams
H&H dressage and sport horse editor

Oscar joined Horse & Hound in October 2023 and is the magazine’s dressage editor and sports manager, overseeing coverage of equestrian sport. After studying equine science at Myerscough College, he spent four years working for leading dressage rider Emile Faurie, competing at the 2015 National Dressage Championships and travelling with the yard to CDIs including Aachen and Saumur. He holds a master’s degree in Literature from York St John University (2021).