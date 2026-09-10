Welcome to Horse & Hound’s live blog from the 2026 LeMieux National Dressage Championships. Our dressage editor Oscar Williams is on the ground at Somerford Park, bringing you results, highlights and reaction as it happens.
From prelim to grand prix, we’ll be following the action across every arena and catching up with riders as the titles are decided. Refresh this page throughout the day for updates, or follow us on social media for more.
Fresh from her grade I gold on new ride Watermill Cruise, Mari Durward-Akhurst has been telling us more about the horse who's stepping up after the retirement of long-time partner Athene Lindebjerg.
“It's only our third major show together, so we’re still a bit of a new partnership, but I was really pleased with it,” Mari said. “The connection was better – we just need a bit more forwardness into it, but it’s all coming together. He was amazing, such a good boy in a bigger atmosphere. He just went in and did his job.”
The gelding switched from eventing, and Mari says the physical transformation has taken time: “His walk has got better and better – he’s had to change the muscles from eventing to dressage. He‘s much stronger now; people don’t recognise him, he looks very different to when we got him. It’s taken about a year.
“He’s done loads of carrot stretches, and he’s got his physio routine, same as I’ve got mine – then it’s just the eight-metre circles, he’s over 17hh so they’re quite small for a big horse.”
Looking ahead, the target is clear: “Obviously the aim is the LA Paralympics, and maybe the Europeans next summer. He’s got ginormous shoes to fill after Athene, but he seems to have the temperament, which I think is really important, and he’s got the walk, so it’s just knitting it all together.”
Dannie Morgan and Fever Tree are into the arena, restarting the PSG gold.
The eight-year-old gelding flows through the early trot work with lots of suspension. Oh, that’s strange – his scores ranged from 4 to 8.5 on the first medium trot... I didn’t see a mistake.
The trot work was outstanding bar a slight mistake in the second volte, but they’re being hammered on the walk, unfortunately, with Fever Tree rushing the second walk pirouette. That’s expensive, because both the collected and extended walk are double-marked.
He flies through the canter work – again there’s some up-and-down judging – to score 66.94% for provisional eighth. That’s one of the big hitters falling by the wayside, and my prediction blown out of the water. But there’s plenty to come from Fever Tree, and Dannie shouldn’t be too disappointed.
The judging was a bit all over the place for this one. Here’s the breakdown, with the judges from abroad – including former Olympian Sven Rothenberger – marking it lower than the Brits:
E – Sue McMahon (GBR): 70.44% (ranked 5th)
H – Richard Baldwin (GBR): 67.21% (ranked 10th)
C – Nick Burton (GBR): 69.85% (ranked 4th)
M – Sven Rothenberger (NED): 64.71% (ranked 12th)
B – Øivind Instefjord Oedemotland (NOR): 62.50% (ranked 13th)
Over in the Vector Arena, Harriet Dixon and Dark Storm lead the Absolute Equestrian Collective prelim silver on 71% – a comfortable margin ahead of second-placed Jill Stevenson and Parthago HBF on 69.93%. There are 18 more to go in that class.
Now to the Kudos Arena, where Isabel White and Quatango have led for a while... no, wait – Amber Flynn and Fortuna BG have just overtaken them, scoring 70.67%! Just four riders to go in that one.
We’re into a break in the Fairfax Saddles PSG gold – here’s how the top five stand:
1st: Laura Tomlinson – Ostmarks Digal (71.79%)
2nd: Matt Frost – Lenika (70.53%)
3rd: Gareth Hughes – Morricone III (70.21%)
4th: Louise Gallavan-Gelder – Fabergé TF (69.21%)
5th: Kate Cowell – Samarkand (69.00%)
Next up when action resumes is Dannie Morgan on Fever Tree at 1.30pm.
We have a new leader in the PSG gold – Laura Tomlinson and new ride Ostmarks Digal, who’ve pulled out an impressive 71.67% to lead.
They’d have been among the pre-competition favourites, but there’s plenty more still to come:
Dannie Morgan and Fever Tree (1.30pm, LeMieux Arena) – the up-and-coming horse Dannie has said Carl Hester told him was “the best horse in the country”
Ruby Hughes and Fire Kracka (1.54pm)
Amy Woodhead and MSJ Viva Donnebrog (2.02pm)
Michael Eilberg and EDH Nanouk (2.42pm)
Results are in from this morning’s Equissage para gold championships:
Sophie Wells rounded off a superb season with a one-two in grade V, winning on MSJ Gold Standard – the mare she rode to an emotional individual gold at last month’s World Championships in Aachen – ahead of her own second ride, Ontario HL.
In grade I, Mari Durward-Akhurst topped the class on Watermill Cruise, stepping into the breach left by the retirement of long-serving partner Athene Lindebjerg, who carried her to individual silver at Aachen.
Grade I
1st: Mari Durward-Akhurst – Watermill Cruise (71.67%)
2nd: Elan Williams – Nalique (71.18%)
3rd: Susanna Wade – Premier Royal Mint (69.72%)
Grade II
1st: Georgia Wilson – Koningin Rava LH (72.56%)
2nd: Vicky Earnshaw – Midline Rioja (65.72%)
3rd: Julie Payne – Divinity (65.39%)
Grade III
No entrants
Grade IV
1st: Laura Scott – CEI Summer Days (69.91%)
2nd: Sara Bates – Tango VII (69.1%)
3rd: Katie Radzik – Korsgårds Tempt-Hit (68.15%)
Grade V
1st: Sophie Wells – MSJ Gold Standard (71.54%)
2nd: Sophie Wells – Ontario HL (67.98%)
3rd: Loretta Joynson – Tresais Lancelot (63.11%)
Gareth Hughes has just ridden in the Fairfax Saddles PSG Gold, scoring 70.21% on Morricone III to go into provisional second behind Matt Frost and Lenika (70.53%).
The 10-year-old stallion looks a good prospect for the future – Gareth describes him as a “stunning-looking horse who is good in both collection and extended paces.”
It’s a mammoth class with 41 competitors and we’re only five in, so there’s still plenty of time for the leaderboard to change.
Thursday
Hello, it’s Oscar here at a blustery Somerford Park. Today’s championships include the Fairfax Saddles prix st georges (PSG) gold – featuring standout combinations like Gareth Hughes on up-and-coming star Morricone III and Laura Tomlinson on Ostmarks Digal – plus the HorseQuest elementary silver, the Stübben inter I gold and the Absolute Equestrian Collective prelim silver.
The Equissage para gold championship was on early and has already wrapped up – we’ll be bringing you reactions from the winners as we get it.