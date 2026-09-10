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Fresh from her grade I gold on new ride Watermill Cruise, Mari Durward-Akhurst has been telling us more about the horse who's stepping up after the retirement of long-time partner Athene Lindebjerg.

“It's only our third major show together, so we’re still a bit of a new partnership, but I was really pleased with it,” Mari said. “The connection was better – we just need a bit more forwardness into it, but it’s all coming together. He was amazing, such a good boy in a bigger atmosphere. He just went in and did his job.”

The gelding switched from eventing, and Mari says the physical transformation has taken time: “His walk has got better and better – he’s had to change the muscles from eventing to dressage. He‘s much stronger now; people don’t recognise him, he looks very different to when we got him. It’s taken about a year.

“He’s done loads of carrot stretches, and he’s got his physio routine, same as I’ve got mine – then it’s just the eight-metre circles, he’s over 17hh so they’re quite small for a big horse.”

Looking ahead, the target is clear: “Obviously the aim is the LA Paralympics, and maybe the Europeans next summer. He’s got ginormous shoes to fill after Athene, but he seems to have the temperament, which I think is really important, and he’s got the walk, so it’s just knitting it all together.”