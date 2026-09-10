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*LIVE NOW* National Dressage Championships results as they happen

Follow all the LeMieux National Dressage Championships 2026 results, plus news and more from Somerford Park

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Welcome to Horse & Hound’s live blog from the 2026 LeMieux National Dressage Championships. Our dressage editor Oscar Williams is on the ground at Somerford Park, bringing you results, highlights and reaction as it happens.

From prelim to grand prix, we’ll be following the action across every arena and catching up with riders as the titles are decided. Refresh this page throughout the day for updates, or follow us on social media for more.

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