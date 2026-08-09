Partly paralysed horseman says injury was “the greatest gift ever’ as it built a better way of working with horses

An equestrian who lost the use of his right arm has come back from rock bottom

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Adam Watson standing with a horse
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A rider who was told he might never walk again and found himself at rock bottom after a serious injury has created a new career with dogs and horses – and said the injury is the best thing that has ever happened to him.

Adam Watson grew up with horses and ranch work in the US but the spinal cord injury he sustained in 2018 meant he lost the use of his right arm. But he said the adaptations he has made to be able to work with horses again, with his increased knowledge of psychology and his own tendency for horse-first training principles, have helped change his life.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.