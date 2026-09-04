‘Who are you without the horses?’: Nicola Wilson’s former head girl Ruth Asquith on losing everything and finding her way back

Ruth opens up about grooming through tragedy, rebuilding a life around horses and her hopes for new charge Katie Magee at Burghley

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Groom Ruth Asquith stands holding Katie Magee’s 2026 Burghley horse Treworra in a headcollar and a TopSpec sponsored green rug
Ruth Asquith with Treworra, Katie Magee’s ride who she is looking after at Burghley 2026
(Image credit: Ruth Asquith)

Ruth Asquith is groom to Katie Magee’s Treworra – known at home as Wilf – at this year’s Defender Burghley Horse Trials.

“He’s everything you want in a horse,” she says. “Tall, dark, handsome, talented and sweet. He’s a gentleman, and he’s very easy on the ground – that just makes all the difference.”

But grooming is something she nearly walked away from for good.

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Oscar Williams
Oscar Williams
H&H dressage and sport horse editor

Oscar joined Horse & Hound in October 2023 and is the magazine’s dressage editor and sports manager, overseeing coverage of equestrian sport. After studying equine science at Myerscough College, he spent four years working for leading dressage rider Emile Faurie, competing at the 2015 National Dressage Championships and travelling with the yard to CDIs including Aachen and Saumur. He holds a master’s degree in Literature from York St John University (2021).