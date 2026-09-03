‘We call him Buster The Bull because he’s full of it’ – Jess Elliott on grooming for Sixmilewater and Austin O’Connor at Burghley

Top eventing groom Jess Elliott, who works for Austin O’Connor, talks about what she learnt from the showjumping circuit and more

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Jess Elliott (groom to Austin O’Connor), wearing a brown jumper, and Sixmilewater, a horse wearing a rug with LeMieux on it
Jess Elliott with Sixmilewater, Austin O‘Connor’s ride who she is looking after at Burghley 2026
(Image credit: Jess Elliott)

Jess Elliott, groom to Austin O’Connor at this year’s Defender Burghley Horse Trials, says his ride Sixmilewater is known at home as Buster – but she’s nicknamed him Buster The Bull.

“I gave him that nickname because he is full of it. He’s got character. At the trot-up yesterday, he was towing me round, running about,” she says.

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Pippa Roome
Pippa Roome
Magazine editor and eventing editor

Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.