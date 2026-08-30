Jess Mendoza on life in the States as Britain’s leading lady showjumper

Riding high on Britain’s recent Nations Cup triumph at Hickstead, the US-based showjumper talks about team honours, making her pony-mad teenage dreams come true – and transforming her childhood passion into a lucrative American enterprise

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Close up of Jess Mendoza riding Spirit T
Jess Mendoza is Britain’s highest ranking female showjumper
(Image credit: Alamy)

Jess Mendoza was 15 when she decided that “horses would be the main part” in her life. Thousands of pony-mad teenage girls declare similar dreams; few follow it through. But Jess’s single-minded pursuit of those goals took her from pony gold medals to the Rio Olympics in just four years; and from Wiltshire, via the Netherlands, to America.

“I knew I didn’t want to go down any other avenue, I just had to figure out how to make money from it,” says Jess, fresh from playing her part in Britain’s Nations Cup victory at the Royal International Horse Show at Hickstead.

Martha Terry
Martha Terry
Features editor

Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on horses and dogs. Her reporting CV includes the Paris Olympics, European championships, Aachen World Equestrian Festival and World Cup finals. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs. Now, her constant companion is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.