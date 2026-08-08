‘Ever since my parents deemed me to be safe on a horse with one of them, I was’: how England’s standout female polo player blazed a path to the top

Milly Hine, the women’s world number one polo player discusses her Pony Club days, how she forged her way in a male-dominated sport and her experience riding clones

Madeleine Silver&#039;s avatar
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Milly Hine
(Image credit: The Art of Polo)

There was a moment when, aged 15, Milly Hine got a call from a patron asking her to play on their team. Their next question was to ask how much she charged.

“I remember saying, ‘Um, let me get back to you on that one...’,” she laughs now, re-enacting the thrill her teenage self felt at the prospect of playing polo for money as she came off the call.

Madeleine Silver
Madeleine Silver
Former features editor

A graduate from Durham University, Madeleine joined H&H in 2011 and became Features Editor — producing content across the magazine and website, including the popular inside back cover article ‘The horse that made me’ and the weekly ‘The best of my fun…’ interview. She has written on topics as diverse as hay making and headcams, to hot totty in the horse world and circus horses. Madeleine now works as a freelance feature writer for Country Life, The Telegraph, Horse & Hound, cntraveller.com, The Spectator and The Field, as well as writing obituaries for The Times.