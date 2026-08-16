‘She was grinning from ear to ear’: teenage rider in debilitating pain for months bounces back thanks to “incredible’ therapy

A showjumper has overcome her complex regional pain syndrome thanks to incredible’ treatment

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A young rider and a grey pony jumping a big oxer
(Image credit: Showground Photography)

A young showjumper who was unable to ride for five months owing to debilitating pain caused by a rare nerve condition is back in the saddle – and jumping 1.30m – thanks to treatment not available in the UK.

Izzy Townsend had to travel to Italy to undergo a fortnight of scrambler therapy for the complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) with which she was diagnosed in February. She landed at Bristol Airport on Saturday, 25 July, then jumped a 1.10m at the Welsh Home Pony the next day. On the Monday, she jumped a 1.20m, and on the Tuesday the 1.30m pony showjumper of the year qualifier.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.