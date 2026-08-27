How equestrians can mitigate back pain: spinal surgeon weighs in

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A rider in an orange jacket holds her lower back with her left arm. Next to her, a dark grey horse stands quietly. The pair are in an all-weather arena.
Library image.
(Image credit: Emma Herrod Photography/Future)

The repetitive nature of riding means riders are predisposed to back pain but core strengthening exercises could help mitigate problems, a leading surgeon has said.

Consultant spinal neurosurgeon Anthony Ghosh spoke to H&H about the back-related issues he typically sees in riders, preventative measures equestrians can take and why looking at the body as a whole is important.

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Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.