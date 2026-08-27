Three core exercises for horse riders backed by an expert spinal surgeon

Back pain is a common problem among equestrians, but a spinal expert has shared three simple core exercises for horse riders that can help prevent these issues.

H&H spoke to consultant spinal neurosurgeon Anthony Ghosh about why the repetitive nature of riding puts equestrians at greater risk of disc disease.

“The repetitive axial loading – that means vertical impact forces that are repetitive where the spine is sort of upright and going up and down – does mean we see a much higher prevalence of disc disease [in equestrians],” he explains. “But this doesn't mean you have to be a back pain sufferer.”

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Mr Ghosh recommends the “McGill big three” as useful core-strengthening exercises that may help prevent back pain.

The McGill big three core exercises for horse riders

The “McGill big three” refers to three exercises highlighted by Stuart McGill, a professor at the University of Waterloo in Canada for 30 years, who is a leading figure in causes and rehabilitation of back pain. These are the bird dog, curl up and side-plank.

The below can be varied and tailored to your situation by a good physiotherapist. If you are suffering from back pain, seek appropriate medical advice before undertaking any of the below exercises.

1. Bird dog

The bird dog is good for activating the lower lumbar back muscles.

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(Image credit: Alamy)

Start on all fours

Lift one arm up ahead of you, almost like a superman post

Stretch the opposite leg out behind you

Repeat on each side

2. Curl up

The curl up activates the abdominal muscles – it is not the same as a crunch.

Lie on your back – bend one knee and keep the other leg stretched out.

Place your hands under your back to support the natural arch of your spine.

Lift your head and shoulders a few inches off the ground as one and hold.

3. Side plank

A side plank activates the oblique muscles.

(Image credit: Alamy)

Lie on your side with your knees bent at 90 degrees, and prop yourself up on your elbow, positioned under your shoulder.

Lift your hips off the mat until you have a straight line from your knees to the top of your head and hold.

You can up the intensity by keeping your legs straight, instead of bending your knees.

If you can’t do a side plank with your legs out straight, try with your knees bent (Image credit: Unknown Credit)

Take care: With any new form of exercise, your body needs to build up gradually to avoid strain. Seek the advice of a chartered physiotherapist if you are unsure if you should do any exercises due to underlying health conditions. Particular caution applies if you have any cartilage injuries in your knees or joint replacements; avoid the cardiovascular exercises if you have any unstable cardiac health problems, acute disc bulges/prolapses or referred leg pain, pins and needles, numbness, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis, gynaecological conditions – or if you are pregnant or undergoing cancer treatment.