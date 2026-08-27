Three core exercises for horse riders backed by an expert spinal surgeon

Lucy Elder&#039;s avatar
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Published In Advice
Rider in a blue gilet holds her back with her right hand, while sitting on a dark grey horse in an all-weather arena.
(Image credit: Emma Herrod Photography/Future)

Back pain is a common problem among equestrians, but a spinal expert has shared three simple core exercises for horse riders that can help prevent these issues.

H&H spoke to consultant spinal neurosurgeon Anthony Ghosh about why the repetitive nature of riding puts equestrians at greater risk of disc disease.

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Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.