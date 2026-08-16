Two steps forward, one step back: improve your horse’s balance and responsiveness with this simple walk and rein-back exercise

Practising your walk, halt and rein-back is key for teaching horse to respond promptly to the rider’s aids, while improving the rider’s position and accuracy

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Published In Advice
Woman on bay horse riding in school in walk on outside track by fence
Use a fence to help keep your horse straight when first attempting this exercise
(Image credit: Megan Saunders)

Transitions – as Olympic dressage rider Becky Moody always emphasises – are the most important part of daily training, whatever pace you are working in. This flatwork exercise incorporates rein-back as well as transitions to increase the difficulty level.

It improves your horse’s balance, engaging the hindquarters to carry more weight while lifting the core. Rein-back is also useful for testing your horse’s response to the rider’s correct seat, leg and hand aids.

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Martha Terry
Martha Terry
Features editor

Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on horses and dogs. Her reporting CV includes the Paris Olympics, European championships, Aachen World Equestrian Festival and World Cup finals. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs. Now, her constant companion is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.