‘She wanted help’: calls for combined health support on anniversary of talented rider’s death

The mother of successful showjumper Lola Wade has paid tribute to everything she was, as she highlights the lack of support that could have saved her.

Eleanor Jones&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
A smiling Lola Wade riding a horse
(Image credit: None)

The mother of a showjumper who excelled at national level, represented her country and “filled a room with her smile” has paid tribute to everything she was, as she highlights the lack of support that could have saved her.

Lola Wade died aged 37 just over a year ago after a “long and courageous battle with mental illness and addiction”, her mother Karen Finn said, as she did not get the help she needed for her dual diagnosis.

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.