‘She made the world a better place’: farewell to 24-year-old King’s Troop soldier with ‘a natural affinity for horses’





The Army has paid tribute to the King’s Troop rider who lost her life in an incident at Royal Windsor Horse Show on Friday (15 May), and who “made the world a better place, simply by being part of it”.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) confirmed this afternoon, “with great sadness” that Lance Bombardier Ciara Sullivan, aged 24, died following a “tragic incident” at the show.

It was reported that a soldier had been fatally injured at around 7pm, after the troop left the arena following its display. She had immediate medical treatment at the scene but could not be saved.

“Born on 9 December 2001, LBdr Sullivan joined the Army in November 2020 and began service with The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery in June 2021,” the MoD spokesperson said.

“She loved horses and had a natural affinity for them. Passionate about all aspects of troop life, she took part in every additional activity available, including show jumping and the Troop Race.”

Lance Bombardier Sullivan had an active role in ceremonial occasions, the spokesperson said, taking part in royal gun salutes and The King and Queen’s coronation in 2023.

“She recently qualified as an advanced regimental riding instructor, where she particularly enjoyed training military working horses and developing young horses utilising her equine skill set,” the spokesperson said.

“She also enjoyed delivering riding lessons to the mounted gunners within her sub-section and she was frequently nominated to instruct the officers of the troop. Additionally, LBdr Sullivan was routinely involved with delivering the mounted gunner courses to qualify the next generation of King’s Troop soldiers for ceremonial operations.

“Our thoughts are with Lance Bombardier Sullivan’s family, friends, and regiment at this incredibly difficult time. Ubique.”

Ciara Sullivan: “a bright light”

Her commanding officer (CO) said “Sully”, as she was known to her friends, was “to all who had the privilege of serving alongside her, a bright light in any room she entered”.

“An immensely professional soldier and an exceptional jockey, she approached every day within the troop with an infectious energy – the kind that lifted those around her without effort or intention – and was unfailingly present for her comrades in both the small moments and the hard ones.

“An outstanding soldier and a role model to many she worked with. She was a fearless and gifted horsewoman, having ridden since childhood and competed in the showjumping ring before joining the regiment; it was this natural courage that made her always the first to volunteer to ride the most demanding of horses.

“Beyond her equestrian talent, she was a soldier of remarkable breadth. A skilled footballer, a dedicated presence in the gym who pushed herself and quietly brought others along with her, and someone who found cause to celebrate the smallest daily victories in those she served with.”

The CO said Ciara Sullivan was a natural leader and trainer, whose coaching had helped many mounted gunners.

“The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery has lost not only an accomplished soldier and horsewoman but the kind of person who made the regiment, and the world, a better place simply by being part of it,” the CO said. “The thoughts of every member of the troop and the gunners are with her family at this tragic time.”

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