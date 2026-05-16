



A member of The King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery died following an incident at Royal Windsor Horse Show yesterday evening (15 May).

The soldier was fatally injured at around 7pm, after the troop left the arena following its display.

The show said in a statement that the soldier received immediate treatment at the scene from paramedics and doctors, but could not be saved.

“We can confirm that a horse who fell just before the incident received immediate medical attention and has been confirmed to be uninjured,” read the statement.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family of the soldier at this difficult time.”

The British Army confirmed the loss, and said the soldier’s family had been notified.

Thames Valley Police said it was appealing for information “following an unexplained but non-suspicious death” at the show.

Chief superintendent Michael Loebenberg said: “We are appealing for anyone with information or material relating to the sad death of a military rider at Royal Windsor Horse Show yesterday to please get in touch.

“Our thoughts are with the soldier’s family and the wider community in the military and at the Royal Windsor Horse Show at this extremely difficult time.

“We have not found any suspicious circumstances so we are working with the Ministry of Defence, the Defence Accident Investigation Branch and Royal Windsor Horse Show organisers, HPower, to gather as much information as possible to understand how this happened.”

Jo Peck, HPower event director, said: “Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family of the soldier who sadly died yesterday.

“The Royal Windsor Horse Show will continue today as per the published timetable, with the omission of The King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery display.”

Anyone with information or material relating to the soldier’s death should call 101, make a report on Thames Valley Police’s website, speak to a police officer at the horse show or visit a police station, quoting reference number 521 of 15/05.

Anyone with video or images relating to the incident can send them to Thames Valley Police via the dedicated online portal.