‘Their condition was heartbreaking’: owner banned for neglect after her two horses could not be saved





A woman whose neglect meant her two horses found in a “heartbreaking” condition had to be put down has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Stacey Price, of Stanbury Place, Cleobury Mortimer, has also been banned from keeping horses for five years. The 39-year-old pleaded guilty to one animal welfare offence, at Worcester Magistrates’ Court on 9 June.

The court heard the RSPCA and World Horse Welfare were contacted in November 2024 with welfare concerns about two horses owned by Price, Doc and Ludo.

“Concerns were raised that Price had not been attending to the horses regularly enough, and they were subsequently in poor health, underweight with noticeable skin issues,” an RSPCA spokesperson said.

Officers from both charities went to the farm in Kidderminster at which Price kept the horses.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Rachel Ward said she found gelding Doc in a stable.

“I could easily see his ribs, hips and spine as well as a visible shelf from ribs to his spine and he also had very extensive rain scald with scabs and green discharge from some sores,” she said.

The spokesperson added that Ludo was in a field nearby, also in poor body condition. The officers contacted an equine vet, who examined the horses and certified they were at risk. Worcester Police put both into the charities’ care. Both were found to have high tapeworm burdens.

Stacey Price horse experienced hunger and pain

In a witness statement, the vet said Doc would have experienced hunger, and pain from his skin conditions, and that it was likely his nutritional needs had not been met for several weeks.

The vet said the rain scald was widespread and established and that there was no evidence to suggest it had been treated. The statement added that Ludo showed signs of malnutrition and hunger when examined, that his nutritional needs had not been met and worming had not been sufficiently carried out.

World Horse Welfare field officer said: “The condition Doc and Ludo were found in was absolutely heartbreaking. Doc especially was extremely thin and looked weak when he was walking. The untreated rain scald on his back would have been very sore and could have been completely avoidable with proper care. No horse should have to endure that.”

The RSPCA spokesperson added: “Sadly, despite best efforts of the RSPCA’s equine teams, both Ludo and Doc were put to sleep due to their ongoing health issues.”

In mitigation the court heard that Stacey Price did not intend to harm the horses and expected a third party would be looking after them.

She was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, and disqualified from owning or keeping horses for five years, which she cannot appeal. She was ordered to undertake 150 hours of unpaid work and pay a victim surcharge of £154 and costs of £300.

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