



The owner of two rare-breed horses who were part of the family but are believed to have been stolen has urged for help in getting them home.

Kamila Lewis said it was “gut-wrenching” to find that her home-bred leopard-spot Falabella stallion Lodo of Fort and black mare Equuelus Estelina had gone from their field in Edenbridge, Kent, yesterday morning (28 May).

“They’re irreplaceable; it’s gut-wrenching,” Kamila told H&H. “I want to make them too hot to handle.”

Kamila rents land on Marsh Green Road near Edenbridge in west Kent; she said that on Thursday morning she found all five of her mares and the stallion were gone from their field.

“Four of the mares were loose on the farm and we spent a long time looking for the other two,” she said. “One of the gates had been opened – it’s normally not used – and we followed their trail. There’s a public footpath, which they were taken along, and then fencing has been taken down as they couldn’t have got the horses through the kissing gate.”

Kamila said people camping on the site heard a “commotion” at about 10.30pm, when she thinks the pair were stolen.

“I bred the stallion; he was going to be my future stallion and this was going to be his first year to shine,” she said. “They’re fairly valuable; I sell a few worldwide and they’re about £5,000 each. The stallion is a fine example, but they’re part of the family.

“The stallion is our baby; we bred him, we were there when he was born and he had a future here.”

Stolen Falabellas: can you help?

Kamila said there is a layby nearby, in which she thinks the two horses were loaded up and taken away. She would like anyone who spots either horse, or is offered them for sale, to report to police.

Kent Police is appealing to members of the public for information on the stolen Falabellas; anyone who can help is asked to call the west Kent appeals line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/85133/26.

“Local residents with private CCTV or drivers with dashcam footage, who may have been in the area at the time of the incident, are also asked to check for footage,” a police spokesperson said.

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