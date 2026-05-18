Are these your saddles? Police keen to find rightful owners after two men arrested





Police are appealing for information as they try to reunite two saddles with their rightful owners.

Merseyside officers recovered the Albion and the Henri de Rivel, one a 17” and the other 17.5”, from an address in Wirral, which was searched as part of the arrest of two men.

“On 2 April we received a report that a flat in Oxton had been broken into and a gold chain and designer watches stolen from the address,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“Enquiries were conducted and on Thursday, 14 May, officers arrested two men in connection with the burglary.”

A 49-year-old man from Wallasey was arrested on suspicion of fraud, handling stolen goods and possession of a controlled Class B drug, cannabis. A 53-year-old man from Rock Ferry was arrested on suspicion of burglary and handling stolen goods.

Both men have been released on conditional bail while police enquiries continue.

“However, while carrying out a search of the address, two horse saddles were found, which are described as an Albion saddle with red buttons, and the other is a Henri de Rivel,” the spokesperson said.

“Officers would like the owner of the saddles to get in touch to reclaim them.

“If you are the owner or know who they belong to then please contact Merseyside Police social media desk using X or Facebook @MerPolCC with reference 26000272999.”

Anyone with information can also report it online, or contact Crimestoppers in confidence by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting the website.

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