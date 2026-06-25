‘Every step was agonising’: ponies found with overgrown feet and their joints collapsing find their happy ending





Two Shetlands who were so neglected they could barely walk when they were rescued have recovered so well, they will be able to meet supporters next month.

Jewels and her daughter Ariel were taken in by HorseWorld in January, after the charity was contacted by the RSPCA. Both had severely overgrown hooves, “making walking almost impossible”.

“X-rays revealed both ponies had chronic laminitis, with significant rotation of the pedal bone in all four feet,” a HorseWorld spokesperson said. “The damage had developed over a prolonged period and was causing extreme pain.”

The charity’s equine welfare advisor Meg Challinor was among those who responded to the emergency call.

“When the call and initial photos came in from the RSPCA, I knew we had to act fast,” she said.

“Within 40 minutes we were onsite with the emergency vet. I knew immediately they had been suffering for a long time.

“Their hooves had grown so badly that the bones inside their feet had shifted. Their joints had begun to collapse. Every single step they took was clearly absolutely agonising. They needed to be removed immediately.”

Both ponies were underweight and Jewels had a deep indentation on her face where a headcollar had been left on for a long period of time.

When they arrived at HorseWorld, the charity’s teams assessed the pair.

“Despite the severity of their condition, the ponies quickly revealed bright, curious personalities and a strong will to recover,” the spokesperson said.

“Today, Ariel and Jewels are making excellent progress thanks to ongoing specialist veterinary care, expert farriery, careful management and round-the-clock support from HorseWorld’s welfare team.

“The pair are now looking forward to a future that once seemed impossible and will be among the horses and ponies meeting visitors at HorseWorld’s annual Horse Fest Open Day on Saturday, 25 July.”

Visitors will be able to meet other horses and ponies, watch demonstrations and take part in activities, as well as learning more about the charity.

“While Ariel and Jewels’ story has a happy ending, HorseWorld warns that they are far from an isolated case,” the spokesperson said, adding that the number of calls to the charity about equines in crisis is increasing, as costs continue to rise.

“Ariel and Jewels are just two of many horses who urgently need help each year,” said Ms Challinor. “Cases like theirs remind us why it is so important that we can act immediately when concerns are reported. Every horse deserves the chance of a safe, healthy future.”

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