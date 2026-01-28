‘She knew she was loved’: farewell to 18.2hh Shire mare who touched countless lives, nine years after her rescue





A Shire mare who was abandoned to face a bleak future but went on to “touch countless lives” as an ambassador for rescued horses has died after nine years in her second-chance home.

Welfare charity HorseWorld said 11-year-old Lolly – “one of its most treasured residents” – had enjoyed a comfortable and content life since she was taken in by the charity in 2017. But her health deteriorated and “the difficult but kindest decision was made to let her go peacefully”.

“Lolly was a firm favourite with visitors and staff alike, often stealing the show at HorseWorld’s open days,” a spokesperson for the charity said. “A true gentle giant, she adored human company and patiently waited for cuddles and ear scratches, becoming a powerful ambassador for rescued horses and the difference long-term care can make.”

Lolly was one of 19 Shires abandoned in Worcestershire and rescued in November 2017 in a major, multi-agency mission, and one of three taken in by Horse World. The spokesperson told H&H she was the most malnourished of the group as she had been so submissive, she was pushed away from food.

“Lolly came to HorseWorld as a vulnerable young horse, and it has been a true privilege to witness her journey of recovery and growth – and boy, did she grow!” said the charity’s head of equine welfare Sarah Hollister. “Over the years, I’ve seen her touch countless lives, from the dedicated grooms who cared for her every day and delighted in her antics to colleagues who found calm and comfort in her presence, and supporters who recognised her rare combination of strength and gentleness.

“Whether soaking up attention or simply standing quietly beside someone who needed her, Lolly had an extraordinary way of making people feel at ease. She certainly knew she was loved and never shied away from the limelight. More recently, she shared that same quiet magic with the young people on our Discovery courses, reminding me time and again of the power of gentleness freely chosen.”

Lolly’s long-term health issues including balance issues, a chronic skin condition that caused swelling and a persistent infection beneath her feather. In 2020, she underwent surgery to remove a troublesome tooth, funded by HorseWorld supporters.

“Thanks to the ongoing care and dedication of the charity’s welfare team and veterinary partners, Lolly was kept comfortable and content for many years,” the spokesperson said, adding that her condition had deteriorated recently, so the team had to make the call for her.

Ms Hollister added: “Lolly is going to be sorely missed by so many, but I take great comfort in the many happy, content years we were lucky enough to share with her.

“There are still so many horses like Lolly waiting for rescue. Honouring her legacy means continuing to be there for horses who need years of care, compassion and commitment.”

The other two Shires taken in at the time by HorseWorld were Florin, who was elderly and has since died, and Dime, who was rehabilitated and has found a home with Wessex Working Horses.

