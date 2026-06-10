‘Starting to shine again’: mare rescued pregnant, emaciated and with a heart murmur beats the odds to thrive and raise her foal





A mare who was rescued pregnant, extremely underweight and with a major heart murmur has beaten the odds to survive – and both she and her foal are “starting to shine” with a secure future.

The Mare and Foal Sanctuary took in Thelma, whom vets did not expect to survive when she was rescued last year thanks to a multi-agency operation led by World Horse Welfare and the RSPCA.

“Thelma was extremely underweight and facing significant welfare concerns including a severe heart murmur,” a Mare and Foal Sanctuary spokesperson said. “At an RSPCA holding base she gave birth to Cindy and, for a time vets believed it unlikely Thelma would live.

“The Mare and Foal Sanctuary prepared to offer a place to Cindy in the belief she would soon be orphaned. Staff had space ready for her to join a group of Icelandic foals so she could grow up with companions her own age.

“Experienced grooms and veterinary staff were on standby to give her the specialist, round-the-clock care a vulnerable, orphaned foal would need.

“But against expectations, Thelma survived.”

The charity’s team put Thelma on a careful refeeding schedule, which meant she slowly gained weight in an appropriate way. Her heart rate stabilised, and vets could no longer detect the murmur.

“Thelma’s incredible recovery meant that on 5 March 2026, both mare and foal could be transferred together into the sanctuary’s care,” the spokesperson said. “They arrived safely at the charity’s Beech Trees Veterinary and Welfare Assessment Centre in Newton Abbot, where they began the next phase of their lives.”

Thelma’s care will be focused on keeping her life as calm and settled as possible and Cindy will have expert handling to help her develop as a young horse.

Their handler Jade Proctor said: “Seeing how far Thelma and Cindy have come makes me so hopeful for what’s ahead.

“They are finally safe, settled, and starting to shine again. I just know they’re going to blossom even more from here. They both deserve the happiest future.”

The sanctuary’s director of fundraising and communication Dawn Vincent said Thelma and Cindy’s story shows what is possible when charities and the public work together.

“Without specialist intervention, their story could have had a very different ending,” she said.

“Equine welfare charities are under unprecedented pressure this year during the cost-of-living crisis, as rising costs and soaring demand stretch already limited resources to breaking point. That’s why we genuinely appreciate every pound donated – allowing us to support more horses and ponies in need.”

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