Mare keeps a watchful eye as rescuers help foal stuck in aqueduct

A foal who was stuck in an aqueduct three feet deep has been reunited with her mother thanks to the RSPCA.
The filly was spotted by walkers in the leat, or man-made watercourse, on Dartmoor on 1 April. It appeared she had slipped in and was unable to climb free by herself.
The walkers called the RSPCA and inspector Dale Grant went to the scene, and met the Dartmoor Commoners Council.
“Because the trapped pony was just a foal, he and one other person were able to help with the rescue without specialist equipment, and they were able to swiftly reunite the youngster with her mum who was watching close by,” an RSPCA spokesperson said.
Leats were historically used in the south and west of England to divert water for mining but this one was dry.
“It appeared the pony had taken an unfortunate slip down into the moat area, and was simply unable to climb out herself,” Mr Grant said.
“It’s not uncommon for the RSPCA to be contacted about large animals in need of help or rescue, and ordinarily, we’d need the assistance of the local fire and rescue service and their specialist teams and equipment to do this. Thankfully she wasn’t injured, just a little nervous, so we were happy to be able to help. It was lovely to watch her trot off to her mum.”
The RSPCA reminded walkers that local by-laws ban feeding the ponies on Dartmoor and that dogs should be kept under control near them and other livestock.
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