‘A very delicate rescue’ of pony found completely stuck inside tractor tyre





We all know the strange situations horses can find themselves in – but there can’t be many as odd as this one.

This pony was found completely stuck in a large tractor tyre, which was lying on its side in a field in Stoke-on-Trent.

Members of the public spotted that the tyre had an unexpected inhabitant and called the RSPCA, which sent animal rescue officer Nicola Riley to the scene.

“When Nicola arrived, the pony was trapped and unable to free himself,” an RSPCA spokesperson said. “His coat was extremely matted and dirty, and although he was breathing, he was clearly distressed.”

People who live in the area helped by lifting the tyre while Ms Riley tried to free the pony, thought to be an adult and about 14hh, in stages. The spokesperson told H&H he was exhausted and did not need to be sedated.

“It was a very delicate rescue,” Ms Riley said. “The poor pony was completely wedged against the tyre and understandably very scared and uncomfortable.

“We had to take a staggered approach to free him safely; first easing out his front feet, then carefully working his shoulder free before finally releasing his neck and front end. Thankfully, everyone worked really well together and we managed to get him out without causing any injury.”

The pony was “a little wobbly” once he was freed, and stood with his back legs still in the tyre but then managed to step out of it. Ms Riley stayed with him and his companion for an hour afterwards to ensure he had recovered.

“He soon returned to grazing and walking around the field again,” she said. “But this could have ended very differently, so I’m really grateful to the local residents who stopped to help.”

The tyre was removed from the field and the spokesperson said no other welfare concerns were noted; the owner has been given advice and paperwork, and the ponies will be monitored as appropriate.

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