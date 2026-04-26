‘I’m so proud of him’: meet Pirate Pete the one-eyed pony thriving after his rescue





One-eyed Pirate Pete the pony is thriving after an “awful start in life” thanks to the collaboration of charities that went to his rescue.

The coloured youngster, now two, was found last winter with one eye so badly ulcerated, it had to be removed. Thanks to the RSPCA and World Horse Welfare, he now has a home and a secure future.

“Pirate Pete, as he’s fondly known, has adapted really well to life with one eye and has a bright future ahead at World Horse Welfare’s Hall Farm Rescue and Rehoming Centre, in Norfolk,” an RSPCA spokesperson said.

“During the thick of winter, the charities worked together to rescue him after World Horse Welfare field officer Rebecca Carter found the tiny piebald cob fly-grazing in a huge open field in Gravesend, Kent, after he was reported to the charity in October last year.”

Rebecca said she could see how sore Pirate Pete’s eye was, adding that eye injuries should always be treated as veterinary emergencies.

“They’re incredibly painful and the sooner they’re checked, the better the chances of recovery or at least minimising the damage,” she said.

Rebecca contacted the RSPCA, which sent staff to the field along with a vet and the police. The pony was signed into the RSPCA’s care and taken to Lingfield Equine Vets.

“Sadly, Pirate Pete’s eye had been so extensively damaged because of the length of time that he had been left without treatment – thought to be around a month by the time he was found – that ultimately it had to be removed, despite the best efforts of vets to save it,” the spokesperson said.

RSPCA head equine vet Roxanne Kirton said as well as surgery to remove the eye, Pirate Pete had to be treated for strangles, and a related mass was removed from his throat area.

“It was a long journey for Pete but the teams worked incredibly hard to pull him through his ordeal,” she said. “Our thanks must go to our amazing supporters whose donations help us to pay for veterinary treatment for ponies like Pete.”

Once Pirate Pete was strong enough, he was moved to Hall Farm, having been signed over to World Horse Welfare by the RSPCA.

Senior groom Megan Jarvis, who has looked after Pirate Pete since he arrived at his new home, said: “I’m so proud of how he has come on since he got here.

“When he first arrived, he was really quite nervous and was having to adjust to life with only one eye. I’ve been amazed at how quickly he progressed once I got him into a routine of regular handling. He’s such a quick learner and very brave.

“Pirate Pete has also coped really well with being introduced to life in a herd despite his limited vision. We turned him out with just a few ponies first to see how he got on, but now he’s out with a big group of geldings and absolutely thriving. I think he’s a wonderful little boy – someone is going to have a really lovely pony when he’s ready for rehoming.”

An abandonment notice was left at the field where Pirate Pete was found, but no owner came forward to claim him, so the charities could not investigate further.

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