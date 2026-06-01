More than 200,000 back petition for public animal abuse register – but concerns raised about vigilante behaviour





A petition calling for a public register of animal abusers has been signed by more than 200,000 people – but concerns have been raised about the risk of vigilante behaviour.

Cleaner and social media influencer Bea Elton launched the Parliament petition on 12 March; it asks for a public register to be created for offenders convicted of animal abuse, and for anyone convicted of animal abuse or neglect to be banned from owning animals for life.

The petition runs until 12 September and to date has been signed by more than 210,344 people. As it has more than the required 100,000 signatures, it will be considered for a Parliament debate.

View the petition

Ms Elton told H&H that through her cleaning business she has seen “some highly distressing scenes where animals are left to survive in terrible conditions”. She would like any register to include all animals, including horses.

“There are instances where animals are being treated cruelly, and there are limitations to the processes that are meant to protect those animals from future abuse, even by abusers who are convicted in court,” she said.

RSPCA head of public affairs David Bowles told H&H establishing a register is “a really emotive issue”.

“Details of convictions and disqualification orders under the Animal Welfare Act are stored on the police national computer [PNC], but this is not open to non-police personnel to see for data protection purposes, and to avoid vigilante action,” he said.

“The current framework poses a significant challenge; even though courts can disqualify individuals from ownership, there is no central system for animal rescue centres, charities or private individuals, including breeders, pet shops or animal care companies, to check whether someone is banned from keeping animals before selling or rehoming an animal, or employing someone to care for animals.

“Gaps also extend to local authorities who grant licences to animal businesses. While legislation already states that people convicted of animal cruelty are ineligible to run animal businesses, knowledge to enforce these rules is key.”

Mr Bowles added that “we must find a system that helps everyone ensure that disqualified abusers cannot bypass the law and own, get access to or work with animals” – while “respecting that this information is only provided to appropriately selected enforcers”.

World Horse Welfare head of public affairs Kim Ayling told H&H although the charity understands the petition’s sentiment, it is not in favour of a public register owing to the risk of vigilante behaviour.

Instead, World Horse Welfare supports welfare charity the SSPCA’s manifesto for a register that allows enforcement agencies to monitor bans and track repeat offenders via connection to current intelligence systems but is not public (news, 5 March).

“Ideally, we would like to see this implemented not just in Scotland, but across the UK. While improving the flow of intelligence and information will make it easier to know if someone is banned from keeping animals, enforcement is key,” said Ms Ayling. “To prevent animals suffering in future, enforcement agencies need to have the capacity and resources to enforce bans.”

On 19 May a DEFRA spokesperson responded to the petition, stating that the Government has no plans to introduce a register – or automatic lifetime bans.

“The Government does not think it would be appropriate to introduce a publicly accessible animal cruelty register. The majority of the population comply with our high animal welfare laws,” said the spokesperson. “In the upsetting and unacceptable instances where these laws are violated or repeatedly violated, we already have these offences recorded.”

The spokesperson added that animal cruelty prosecutions recorded on the PNC may be shared with appropriate organisations at police discretion but it is important this information is restricted to “protect from misuse”; an approach consistent with the Government’s approach to the child sex offender and domestic violence disclosure schemes.

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