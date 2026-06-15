Final farewell to orphaned foal who touched hearts with his giant teddy friend after a safe and happy life





An orphaned foal who touched hearts across the world – and shaped shape equine welfare practice – has died aged 13 after the “safest and happiest life possible”.

Dartmoor hill pony Breeze, who was rescued at a day old and became famous when pictures of him sleeping next to his giant teddy friend Buttons were shared online, had to be put down owing to a severe case of colic.

Breeze was taken in by the Mare and Foal Sanctuary.

The charity’s Yelverton rescue facility team leader Lucy Jewell said: “Everyone at Yelverton is truly sorry and devastated to hear the news that Breeze is no longer with us.

“During his time at Yelverton he was a firm favourite for us all and was the pony who always made you smile. We will cherish our memories of him and forever hold him in our hearts.”

Breeze was given Buttons by sanctuary staff for comfort and security during his early days, while he was being cared for round the clock. He was reunited with the teddy three years later.

“Despite the sanctuary’s work and more than a decade of skilled handling and training, Breeze’s early deprivation and hand-rearing meant he was never suitable for rehoming,” a spokesperson for the charity said. “He spent his life under the dedicated care of the sanctuary’s specialist teams, who adapted their facilities and approaches to give him the safest and happiest life possible.”

Nikki Anstey, equine training lead at the sanctuary, said Breeze had a major impact on how the charity works with complex ponies.

“He was somewhat of an icon of the sanctuary,” she said. “He came to us as an extremely poorly little pony. He was not able to be socialised with other horses for an extended period due to his lack of immunity and had to be hand-reared.

“There were many sleepless nights, bottle-feeding him every hour and having to lift him up and lay him down as he was so weak.

“His personality started shining through at a young age and he will always remain one of the most influential ponies that I have ever encountered in my career at the sanctuary. We always had an understanding, and he was incredibly loving and affectionate, despite his complex behavioural needs. I don’t think any horse, or person, could have ever taught me as much as he did.”

The charity’s head of equine expertise Sally Burton said the team adapted Breeze’s environment to suit his needs, studied the latest evidence on behaviour and welfare, and brought in external standards. His care “continues to inform the charity’s approach to equine welfare”.

“Breeze pushed us all to raise our standards, to think differently about how we support horses and ponies with complex needs, and to champion good practice across the wider equine sector,” she said.

“We are deeply saddened by his loss. Colic remains one of the most serious emergencies we see, and in Breeze’s case, despite prompt veterinary attention and intensive care, it was not possible to save him.”

The charity paid tribute to all those who cared for Breeze over the years, and to the “wonderful, patient, thoughtful attention he was given”. He has been described as “truly loved”, as shown in the way teams supported him every day of his life.

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