‘A gentleman from day one’: 30-year-old horse left to starve gets his second chance





The story of a 30-year-old part-thoroughbred who had suffered “prolonged starvation” and was in desperate need of help is “far from unique”, a welfare charity has warned.

The elderly gelding had a body condition score of 0 and his future was uncertain when HorseWorld took him in last August. He is now “healthy, content and thriving”.

A spokesperson for the charity said the RSPCA got in touch about the horse, who has been named Clyde.

“Following a veterinary assessment, the horse was seized on welfare grounds and transported to HorseWorld for urgent care,” she said.

“He had a body condition score of 0 and was severely emaciated, with ribs, hips and spine clearly visible. He was dehydrated, had very few teeth, no suitable food available and severely overgrown, damaged hooves. Further veterinary investigations confirmed there was no underlying disease; his condition was the result of prolonged starvation.

“On arrival, Clyde’s recovery was far from certain. Because reintroducing food too quickly after extreme starvation can be fatal, HorseWorld’s team worked closely with veterinary specialists to implement a carefully controlled rehabilitation programme.”

A veterinary assessment indicated that despite his poor condition, Clyde had a good chance of recovering to enjoy life.

Horse World equine welfare advisor Meg Challinor said: “It was heartbreaking to see Clyde’s condition when we arrived on site following an urgent call from the RSPCA. Even after everything he had been through, he was a gentleman from day one and quickly won the team over.

“Rehabilitating a horse with a body condition score of 0 is really challenging. After a careful vet assessment, we believed Clyde could recover and enjoy a good life, so our team were determined to give him every chance. With expert care and careful dietary management, he has made an incredible recovery.”

Clyde was introduced to other horses as he recovered, including 33-year-old Fagan.

“The pair quickly formed a close friendship, helping Clyde settle into his new life surrounded by safety, care and companionship,” the spokesperson said.

“Now aged 31, Clyde is almost unrecognisable from the horse who first arrived. He is healthy, content and thriving within the herd and will remain at HorseWorld for the rest of his life, where his needs can be carefully managed as he grows older.”

But Clyde is just one of what the charity said is an increasing number of horses “suffering neglect, abandonment and welfare crises”.

“During 2025, HorseWorld investigated welfare concerns relating to more than 700 horses, highlighting the growing pressures facing equine welfare organisations,” the spokesperson said, adding that many of those who arrive at the charity are in a similar condition to Clyde, needing urgent vet treatment and ongoing specialist care.

Charity chief executive Jo Coombs said: “Clyde’s story shows just how critical it is that we can act quickly when a horse is in danger. Without immediate intervention, he would not have survived.

“Sadly, Clyde is not an isolated case. We are seeing more horses arriving in poor condition and more requests for help than ever before. The welfare challenges facing horses today are growing, and charities like HorseWorld are increasingly being asked to step in when owners can no longer cope. Our emergency response fund enables us to respond immediately when those calls come in, but we can only do that with public support.”

Donate to the emergency fund

Clyde’s care has cost over £1,100 so far but every rescue needs significant funds.

HorseWorld is urging supporters to donate to its emergency fund so “when the next urgent call comes, it can continue to provide immediate sanctuary, expert care and a second chance to horses in desperate need”.

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