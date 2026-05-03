



An equine charity has called on policymakers to consider alternative learning provisions such as equine-assisted interventions more in its plans to better support young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

In February the Government published its “every child achieving and thriving” white paper, setting out reforms to schools and SEND systems.

Among the plans, the Government is consulting on changes to improve outcomes for children with SEND, including “early, fair support, with shared accountabilities across local partners”. The proposals include investing in SEND training for education staff, making the mainstream education system “more inclusive” and new specialist provision packages.

Bristol-based HorseWorld has been delivering its Discovery programme – focusing on part-time, therapeutic skills-based interventions that complement mainstream education – for 18 years and in response to the Government’s paper, the charity held a round-table event with local stakeholders. This included schools and alternative learning providers, local authorities, parents and MPs, to explore how reforms might work.

Among the discussions, it covered the way specialist part-time alternative provisions such as equine-assisted learning can contribute “to early intervention, inclusion and prevention of escalation”.

HorseWorld has now published a report setting out the “vital role” part-time alternative learning providers can play in “preventing needs from escalating and helping young people re-engage with education”. The report, which includes recommendations for national Government and at local level, highlights that “earlier, more flexible intervention can lead to better outcomes – for individual children and the system as a whole”.

The Government paper has a broad focus on mainstream education and HorseWorld chief executive Jo Coombs – a parent of two SEND children – told H&H she believes there is a need for equine-assisted learning providers to get involved in the consultation.

“This is the time for the horse world and others in equine-assisted learning to say what we do is, and can be, as mainstream as maths and English for neurodivergent children and children with SEND,” she said.

“There are some good things in the white paper, but there are some things that can be built upon and bits for concern. We really hope to start conversations, one around part-time provisions supporting mainstream rather than being an alternative to it. We’re not an alternative to school, we’re specialists working with schools – and that’s really important because I don’t think the white paper addresses this.

“We are also championing equine-assisted and the role of horses as teachers, which is not for every child, but for the children it is for, it can have such a quick impact.”

Bath MP Wera Hobhouse, who was at the round-table event, said: “There is an urgent need to reform the SEND system, and parents are rightly concerned about how the funding announced by the Government will translate into real change within schools that are already overstretched and under-resourced.

“What came up time and again was the importance of creative subjects for children with SEND, particularly neurodiverse children. Creative subjects are not an optional extra; for many children with SEND they are where confidence is built and talents are discovered. If the Government is serious about inclusion, it must protect a broad and creative curriculum.”

H&H asked the Department for Education for a comment on HorseWorld’s report and recommendations. A spokesperson said:

“Our reforms are resetting the way we view inclusion to create an education system fit for every child no matter their needs or background, including through providing schools with direct funding to make changes that prioritise inclusion and ensuring trained specialists are available within every community.

“For children with the most complex needs we are guaranteeing specialist provision packages – expert-designed plans with full legal protections, setting out exactly what each child requires, from specialist teaching and therapies to communication devices.”

The Government consultation closes on 18 May.

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