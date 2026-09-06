Rider jumps clear round Burghley as she continues recovery from serious injury: ‘It was a horrible winter; I was extremely depressed’

US competitor Jennie Brannigan shattered her ankle in a start box accident last year and is still feeling the effects now

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Jennie Brannigan, a rider in a blue top and hat cover, rides chestnut horse FE Lifestyle over a turquoise triple bar on the Burghley cross-country course
Jennie Brannigan and FE Lifestyle clear the triple bar at Joules at the Maltings at Burghley 2026
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

US rider Jennie Brannigan put in a fast clear round across country at Defender Burghley Horse Trials yesterday – an achievement in anyone’s book, but even more so considering she is still suffering after serious injury last year.

The 39-year-old had a fall at Morven Park the weekend before Maryland 5 Star last autumn, after her ride Kismet flipped over in the start box. She still rode at Maryland with a “shattered ankle” and a bad knee.

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Pippa Roome
Pippa Roome
Magazine editor and eventing editor

Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.