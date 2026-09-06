One horse leaves the competition at Burghley final trot-up

US rider Jennie Brannigan’s ride FE Lifestyle was spun at the Burghley final trot-up this morning, leaving 27 pairs to go forward to showjump

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Leslie Law, a bald man in a green coat, trots up chestnut horse FE Lifestyle at Burghley 2026
US high performance manager Leslie Law trots up Jennie Brannigan’s ride FE Lifestyle on Sunday at Burghley 2026
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

One horse, FE Lifestyle, was eliminated at the Defender Burghley Horse Trials final trot-up this morning (6 September).

FE Lifestyle, owned by Tim and Nina Gardner and ridden by the US’s Jennie Brannigan, held 12th place overnight, having had 11.2 time-faults on the cross-country yesterday.

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Pippa Roome
Pippa Roome
Magazine editor and eventing editor

Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.