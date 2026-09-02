Two horses held at Burghley’s first horse inspection

Two horses were sent to the holding box at the Defender Burghley Horse Trials first trot-up this afternoon.

Centennial, the ride of New Zealand’s Tayla Mason, was the first horse to be held, but was waved through by the ground jury when re-presented.

The 15-year-old Centennial, who was home-bred by Tayla’s mother Sonya and belongs to Tayla, Sonya, the rider’s brother Kyle and Sue Rutter, has become a strong five-star campaigner over the past few years and finished sixth at Badminton Horse Trials in the spring. Tayla and Centennial make their Burghley debut this week.

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Nadja Minder trots up Toblerone on Wednesday at Burghley 2026 (Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Just two horses after Centennial, Toblerone, presented by Swiss team rider Nadja Minder, caught the eye of the ground jury and was sent to the holding box. He returned at the same point as Centennial and also passed on re-inspection.

At 19, Toblerone is the oldest horse in this year’s field. He was 20th here in 2024 with a double jumping clear.

Forty-eight horses were presented to the ground jury – president Xavier Le Sauce of France, Ireland’s Joanne Jarden and Britain’s Sandy Phillips — at the Burghley Horse Trials first trot-up so 48 now go to post to start the competition.

There was one notable absentee at the inspection when David Doel did not come forward with Galileo Nieuwmoed, who was a late withdrawal.

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Aside from this, there was no drama at the inspection – a few horses were a little excited but generally they settled well and no one had to trot up twice.

Perhaps the most surprising element of the inspection was the weather as it took place in light rain – it was a shock to some attendees to have to dig out coats and umbrellas after this summer’s lengthy drought.

The dressage starts at 10am tomorrow morning, with US rider Caroline Pamukcu first down the centre line, on HSH Tolan King.