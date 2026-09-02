Two horses held at Burghley’s first horse inspection

Forty-eight horses were presented at the Burghley Horse Trials first trot-up this afternoon, with two ending up in the holding box

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Tayla Mason, a rider wearing pink baggy trousers and a white top, trots up bay horse Centennial at Burghley Horse Trials first trot-up 2026
Tayla Mason endured a nervous period during the Burghley first trot-up 2026 when Centennial was sent to the holding box
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)
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Pippa Roome
Pippa Roome
Magazine editor and eventing editor

Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.