From A-grade A levels to Hickstead grand prix win in two days, talented teenager takes it all in her stride

An 18-year-old rider beat stellar competition at the British Young Horse Championships at Hickstead days after she got her exam results

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Izabella Rogers and Diagolda PS clear an oxer
(Image credit: Boots and Hooves Photography)

Acing your A levels then winning a grand prix at Hickstead – it’s all in a week’s work for Izabella Rogers.

The 18-year-old rider and her mother Nicola’s Diagolda PS triumphed in a stellar field in the Cheval Liberté 1.30m grand prix on Saturday (15 August), at the Al Shira’aa British Young Horse Championships.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.