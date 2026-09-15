‘Imagine it’s Burghley’? Gemma Stevens goes straight from five-star eventing win to two Hickstead victories

Before she secured her Defender Burghley win with Chilli Knight, Gemma’s husband Gary told her to ‘imagine you’re at Hickstead’ – and days later, she was

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Gemma Stevens jumps an oxer at Hickstead on a bay horse
Gemma Stevens and Coolnorran Cooley en route to their Hickstead win
(Image credit: Boots and Hooves Photography)

In the week after she triumphed at Defender Burghley Horse Trials, Gemma Stevens led two more laps of honour at Hickstead – one with a horse she jumped for the first time days before.

Gemma and Coolnorran Cooley won the Stoner Jewellers 1.20m championship on the last weekend of the All England September tour, from fourth in an eight-strong jump-off. Gemma made the most of the nine-year-old’s big stride and catlike agility to win by almost two seconds.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.