‘I said I had to do something’: rider who lost five stone to compete her horse stands champion and qualifies for London

Danni Harris won the racehorse to show horse qualifier at the Retraining of Racehorse championships, having lost a third of her bodyweight

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Rider Danni Harris sits on her grey thoroughbred Shadowfax
(Image credit: Majestic Photography)

A rider who lost five stone to benefit her horse’s wellbeing has been crowned a Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) champion – and qualified for the London International Horse Show.

Danni Harris and Shadowfax won the racehorse to show horse title at the Jockey Club RoR National Championships at Aintree (18-23 August). They were also placed in dressage, and the in-hand championships.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.