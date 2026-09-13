‘I hope Badminton’s ready for a patchy cob!’: teen who started riding in lockdown qualifies for championships with her ‘hairy’ superstar

Hope Wilson, who only started riding as lockdown meant she couldn’t dance, and Charlie Girl have excelled in eventing, dressage and side-saddle

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Hope Wilson and piebald cob Charlie Girl jump a cross-country fence
(Image credit: Hazel Wilson)

A teenager who only started riding in lockdown because she couldn’t dance has qualified for the LeMieux Grassroots Championships at Badminton – with her “hairy, patchy cob”.

Hope Wilson and 14hh Charlie Girl (Poppy) came third in the Forgandenny BE90 regional final in August, earning their ticket to Mars Badminton 2027. This was the crowning achievement of their six years together, during which they have also competed up to elementary level dressage and won at the national side-saddle championships – not to mention welcoming Poppy’s unexpected BOGOF foal a few months into their journey.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.