New FEI grand prix dressage test unveils highly anticipated changes – H&H’s dressage editor explains the new tests, movement by movement

From a new stretch circle to a renamed collective mark, here’s everything riders and spectators need to know about the FEI’s revised dressage tests, which come into effect from 1 January 2027

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Two dressage judges seen from behind, sitting in a wooden judges’ box with a glass front and looking out over an empty arena
Judges will be marking a new stretch circle in the grand prix from 1 January 2027
(Image credit: Future)

For the first time, grand prix horses will have to stretch on a long rein in trot, as part of the new grand prix test that comes into force on 1 January 2027.

The stretch circle is one of a series of changes in the FEI’s revised dressage tests. They also add stretching and give-and-retake exercises at almost every level below grand prix, from children up to the small tour.

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Oscar Williams
Oscar Williams
H&H dressage and sport horse editor

Oscar joined Horse & Hound in October 2023 and is the magazine’s dressage editor and sports manager, overseeing coverage of equestrian sport. After studying equine science at Myerscough College, he spent four years working for leading dressage rider Emile Faurie, competing at the 2015 National Dressage Championships and travelling with the yard to CDIs including Aachen and Saumur. He holds a master’s degree in Literature from York St John University (2021).