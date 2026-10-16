For the first time, grand prix horses will have to stretch on a long rein in trot, as part of the new grand prix test that comes into force on 1 January 2027.

The stretch circle is one of a series of changes in the FEI’s revised dressage tests. They also add stretching and give-and-retake exercises at almost every level below grand prix, from children up to the small tour.

The changes were trialled in Warendorf, Germany, earlier this year. The new tests come into use on the same day the qualification period for minimum eligibility requirements (MERs) for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games opens.

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We’ve broken down all the changes riders need to know below.

At a glance

Grand prix: a new 20m stretch circle in trot with a coefficient of two, a new route for the walk, and 34 movements instead of 33.

a new 20m stretch circle in trot with a coefficient of two, a new route for the walk, and 34 movements instead of 33. Grand prix special: officially “unchanged”, but there is a new give and retake of the reins in canter.

officially “unchanged”, but there is a new give and retake of the reins in canter. Collective mark: renamed from “harmony” to “harmonious riding” in the grand prix and special.

renamed from “harmony” to “harmonious riding” in the grand prix and special. Stretch circles and give and retakes have been added to tests from children’s level to the small tour.

have been added to tests from children’s level to the small tour. Medium tour: a new grand prix A for CDI2* shows.

a new grand prix A for CDI2* shows. Young horses: five-, six- and seven-year-olds now have two preliminary tests.

five-, six- and seven-year-olds now have two preliminary tests. World Cup: the new grand prix will be used at all CDI-W shows from 1 January 2027.

Grand prix

The FEI describes the changes as minor, but for riders, the stretch circle is a significant new demand.

After the canter work, riders trot a 20m circle right from R, and may sit or rise. Between R and S they let the horse stretch on a long rein. Between S and R they retake the reins and return to sitting trot.

The circle carries a coefficient of two. Judges will be looking for:

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rhythm and balance being maintained

a gradual forward and downward stretch of the neck

the reins being retaken without resistance

an accurate circle

The change will be welcomed by H&H columnist Carl Hester, who has called for a stretch at grand prix level since autumn 2024. That was when he backed Kyra Kyrklund’s idea of bringing the young horse tests’ give and retake of the reins into the PSG and grand prix, describing it later as “a brilliant idea.”

Writing this spring, Carl said that “horses stretch a lot better in rising trot” and hoped the choice would be left to riders. The new test gives them that choice.

The middle of the test has also been rerouted. According to the FEI, the extended walk follows a new line so that judges get a clearer view of the subsequent collected walk. This has a knock-on effect on the passage–piaffe tour that follows.

The test now has 34 movements, and the total scored marks rise from 460 to 480. Despite the extra movement, the suggested time given on the sheet – which is for information only – falls from 6min 30sec to 5min 55sec.

The minimum age for grand prix horses remains eight. However, the FEI told H&H that the minimum age for grand prix at five-star and championship level is being discussed as part of its current rules revision.

Movement by movement, here’s what has changed:

Movements 1 to 10 are unchanged. However, the collected trot on the short side after the first extended trot is now spelled out in the directive ideas for movement 2.

Movement 11, the extended walk, now runs from P to S rather than from P to H, and still has a coefficient of two.

Movement 12, the collected walk, starts as the rider approaches H. Riders then turn right at H and cross the arena through G to M, instead of going round the short side via C. It also keeps its coefficient of two.

Movement 13: passage now begins at R rather than M.

Movement 14: passage from R to B, then a turn across to X. In the old test, riders turned at R and rode to I.

Movements 15 and 16: the second piaffe and its transitions are now at X rather than I. That means two of the test’s three piaffes are now ridden at X.

Movement 17: passage from X to E to V, replacing the old line from I to S to E.

Movement 18: the canter strike-off now comes at V rather than E.

Movements 19 to 27 are unchanged.

Movement 28 is the new stretch circle.

Movements 29 to 34 are the old movements 28 to 33, unchanged.

The directive ideas have been reworded throughout. Piaffes and their transitions are now judged on whether they are shown “at the required marker.” The pirouettes no longer specify six to eight strides, and ask for the “correct number of strides”.

Grand prix special

The FEI’s own summary says the grand prix special is unchanged, but riders who learn the test from that will be caught out.



The FEI has confirmed to H&H that the final version of the 2027 special includes a new give and retake of the reins.

In movement 21, riders still strike off into right canter at X. Now, on the following short side, they must give and retake the reins for three to four canter strides. Judges will be looking for a “clear release of rein contact” and “independence of seat”.

Unlike the stretch circle in the grand prix, this isn’t a separate movement. It carries no coefficient and forms part of the mark for the canter transition. The test still has 36 movements and a maximum of 470 marks.

The FEI considered moving the start of the collected walk from S to E. It decided against it, because it felt the change would make both walks harder for the judge at E to assess.

Collective marks renamed

In both the grand prix and the special, the collective mark has been renamed from “harmony” to “harmonious riding”. The description is unchanged (harmony, cooperation, lightness, effectiveness and sensitivity of the aids, and adherence to the training scale), and it still carries a coefficient of two.

It’s a small change, but it feels significant. “Harmony” could describe the partnership as a whole, whereas “harmonious riding” puts the focus squarely on the rider and how the horse is being ridden.

“Harmonious riding” puts the focus squarely on the rider The collective mark has been renamed

Stretching across the levels

The new exercises are not limited to grand prix:

Small tour: The PSG adds a stretch circle, ridden sitting or rising, and the inter I adds a give and retake of the reins.

Young riders: The team test adds a stretch circle, and the individual test adds a give and retake at the end.

Juniors: A new preliminary test for regions where the sport is developing finishes with a stretch circle.

Ponies: The individual test now includes a stretch circle and a rein back.

Children: Preliminary A adds a give and retake of the reins in trot, and preliminary B adds a stretch circle.

At medium tour level, a new grand prix A has been introduced for CDI2* shows. The current intermediate A and B tests are replaced by intermediate II A and intermediate II B.

Young horses

Five-, six- and seven-year-olds now have two tests.

Preliminary A is a simplified test aimed at regions where young horse training is less established. It cannot be used for MERs or at the World Breeding Championships for Young Horses.

Preliminary B is used at those championships and their qualifiers, alongside the final tests.

The six-year-old preliminary B now includes a stretch circle. This means every horse at the championships shows one, not just those that reach the final.

In the seven-year-old final, the stretch circle can now be ridden sitting or rising, and it carries a coefficient for the first time.

A new grand prix has also been introduced for horses aged eight to 11, for national competitions.

What next?

Riders have until the end of the year to get to grips with the changes. We’re awaiting news from British Dressage on how the new tests will be incorporated at the national level.

For some, the switch will come mid-season. The FEI has confirmed that the new grand prix will be used at all World Cup (CDI-W) shows from 1 January 2027, partway through the 2026/27 World Cup season. But it shouldn’t make too much of a difference – at World Cup shows, the grand prix serves as the qualifier for the freestyle, and standings points are awarded only on the freestyle results.

All the new tests can be downloaded from the FEI website.

● What do you think of the new grand prix test and will the stretch circle make a difference to how horses are trained and judged? Let us know your thoughts at hhletters@futurenet.com, including your name, nearest town and county, for the chance to have your thoughts published in a future issue of Horse & Hound magazine