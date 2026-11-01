‘If you’ve got one that’s lovely and soft, you’re already on the back foot’: Laura Tomlinson on piaffe, the new stretch circle and what dressage should reward

On the latest episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, Olympic gold medallist Laura Tomlinson asks whether dressage scoring matches the sport’s focus on softness – and what she hopes judges will look for when the new grand prix stretch circle arrives in 2027

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Laura Tomlinson cantering a dark bay horse in an outdoor sand arena at home, wearing a pink top and cream gilet, in autumn
Laura Tomlinson training Full Moon II at home. She hopes the new grand prix stretch circle will reward horses that can “relax over the back”
(Image credit: Joss Ridley Photography)

With the new FEI grand prix test and its stretching circle arriving in 2027, Olympic gold medallist Laura Tomlinson has been thinking about how dressage tests are marked.

In her recent H&H column, Laura reflected that scores have become stuck around the average marks, with good tests struggling to break 70%, and called for judges to use the full range – lower scores for real mistakes, but eights and above for brilliance.

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Oscar Williams
Oscar Williams
H&H dressage and sport horse editor

Oscar joined Horse & Hound in October 2023 and is the magazine’s dressage editor and sports manager, overseeing coverage of equestrian sport. After studying equine science at Myerscough College, he spent four years working for leading dressage rider Emile Faurie, competing at the 2015 National Dressage Championships and travelling with the yard to CDIs including Aachen and Saumur. He holds a master’s degree in Literature from York St John University (2021).